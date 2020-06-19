Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool

12830 Burbank Blvd. #111 Available 06/20/20 Light & Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment in great Valley Village area! - Move in Special! : Free application fees if approved and a move in within 2 weeks.



This two bedroom, two bathroom unit features an open floor plan with large windows that bring in plenty of natural light. The unit has Pergo floors throughout, central air conditioning, a fireplace, and tons of storage, including large closets in the bedrooms. The kitchen features granite counter tops, as well as a dishwasher, fridge, microwave, and stove.



There is a sparkling pool, fitness room, and two parking spaces of which one is covered.



Centrally located near public transportation and 1.5 miles from where the new NOHO WEST Shopping Center is located, and also close to Valley College. Nearby freeways include the 101, 170, and 405.



-Broker License: 01924661



(RLNE4410714)