Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

12830 Burbank Blvd. #111

12830 Burbank Boulevard · (424) 888-6445
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12830 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12830 Burbank Blvd. #111 · Avail. now

$2,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
12830 Burbank Blvd. #111 Available 06/20/20 Light & Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment in great Valley Village area! - Move in Special! : Free application fees if approved and a move in within 2 weeks.

This two bedroom, two bathroom unit features an open floor plan with large windows that bring in plenty of natural light. The unit has Pergo floors throughout, central air conditioning, a fireplace, and tons of storage, including large closets in the bedrooms. The kitchen features granite counter tops, as well as a dishwasher, fridge, microwave, and stove.

There is a sparkling pool, fitness room, and two parking spaces of which one is covered.

Centrally located near public transportation and 1.5 miles from where the new NOHO WEST Shopping Center is located, and also close to Valley College. Nearby freeways include the 101, 170, and 405.

-Broker License: 01924661

(RLNE4410714)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12830 Burbank Blvd. #111 have any available units?
12830 Burbank Blvd. #111 has a unit available for $2,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12830 Burbank Blvd. #111 have?
Some of 12830 Burbank Blvd. #111's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12830 Burbank Blvd. #111 currently offering any rent specials?
12830 Burbank Blvd. #111 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12830 Burbank Blvd. #111 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12830 Burbank Blvd. #111 is pet friendly.
Does 12830 Burbank Blvd. #111 offer parking?
Yes, 12830 Burbank Blvd. #111 does offer parking.
Does 12830 Burbank Blvd. #111 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12830 Burbank Blvd. #111 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12830 Burbank Blvd. #111 have a pool?
Yes, 12830 Burbank Blvd. #111 has a pool.
Does 12830 Burbank Blvd. #111 have accessible units?
No, 12830 Burbank Blvd. #111 does not have accessible units.
Does 12830 Burbank Blvd. #111 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12830 Burbank Blvd. #111 has units with dishwashers.
