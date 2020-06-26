Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12821 RUBENS Avenue
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:50 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12821 RUBENS Avenue
12821 Rubens Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12821 Rubens Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful modern farmhouse built by Riviera Property Group. Available to show. Available for move-in July 7.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12821 RUBENS Avenue have any available units?
12821 RUBENS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12821 RUBENS Avenue have?
Some of 12821 RUBENS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12821 RUBENS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12821 RUBENS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12821 RUBENS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12821 RUBENS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 12821 RUBENS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12821 RUBENS Avenue offers parking.
Does 12821 RUBENS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12821 RUBENS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12821 RUBENS Avenue have a pool?
No, 12821 RUBENS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12821 RUBENS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12821 RUBENS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12821 RUBENS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12821 RUBENS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
