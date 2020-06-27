Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1281 W 37th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1281 W 37th Place
Last updated September 27 2019 at 12:08 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1281 W 37th Place
1281 West 37th Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Congress North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1281 West 37th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This ideally located home is close to USC and is perfect for 3-6 residents. The home features modern finishes and in-unit washer/dryer. Getting to campus is easy and convenient!
LOOK AND LEASE SPECIAL: GET A $500 Gift card if you sign a lease within 48 hours of taking a tour.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1281 W 37th Place have any available units?
1281 W 37th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1281 W 37th Place have?
Some of 1281 W 37th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1281 W 37th Place currently offering any rent specials?
1281 W 37th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1281 W 37th Place pet-friendly?
No, 1281 W 37th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1281 W 37th Place offer parking?
No, 1281 W 37th Place does not offer parking.
Does 1281 W 37th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1281 W 37th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1281 W 37th Place have a pool?
No, 1281 W 37th Place does not have a pool.
Does 1281 W 37th Place have accessible units?
No, 1281 W 37th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1281 W 37th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1281 W 37th Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College