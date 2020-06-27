All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
1281 W 37th Place
1281 W 37th Place

1281 West 37th Place · No Longer Available
Location

1281 West 37th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This ideally located home is close to USC and is perfect for 3-6 residents. The home features modern finishes and in-unit washer/dryer. Getting to campus is easy and convenient!

LOOK AND LEASE SPECIAL: GET A $500 Gift card if you sign a lease within 48 hours of taking a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1281 W 37th Place have any available units?
1281 W 37th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1281 W 37th Place have?
Some of 1281 W 37th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1281 W 37th Place currently offering any rent specials?
1281 W 37th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1281 W 37th Place pet-friendly?
No, 1281 W 37th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1281 W 37th Place offer parking?
No, 1281 W 37th Place does not offer parking.
Does 1281 W 37th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1281 W 37th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1281 W 37th Place have a pool?
No, 1281 W 37th Place does not have a pool.
Does 1281 W 37th Place have accessible units?
No, 1281 W 37th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1281 W 37th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1281 W 37th Place has units with dishwashers.
