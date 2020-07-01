Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
128 North ALMONT Drive
Last updated November 1 2019 at 6:08 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
128 North ALMONT Drive
128 North Almont Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
128 North Almont Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West
Amenities
in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic, contemporary home. Washer & Dryer; a/c; tankless water heater. Entire home--like new!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 128 North ALMONT Drive have any available units?
128 North ALMONT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 128 North ALMONT Drive have?
Some of 128 North ALMONT Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 128 North ALMONT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
128 North ALMONT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 North ALMONT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 128 North ALMONT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 128 North ALMONT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 128 North ALMONT Drive offers parking.
Does 128 North ALMONT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128 North ALMONT Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 North ALMONT Drive have a pool?
No, 128 North ALMONT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 128 North ALMONT Drive have accessible units?
No, 128 North ALMONT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 128 North ALMONT Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 North ALMONT Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
