All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1279 West 37th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1279 West 37th Place
Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:49 PM

1279 West 37th Place

1279 West 37th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Congress North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1279 West 37th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Well Located and newly renovated unit close to campus. Every room has a private bathroom and Washer/Dryer is included. Central A/C and Heat. On Call Maintenance. This unit has a really cool patio area to hang out, and it's close to groceries and Taco Bell.

Located within the DPS Patrol and Free Lyft Zones.

*Rent is the monthly rental installment amount which is total rent due for the rental period divided by the number of installments within such period. There will be no proration of rent for the first or last month of the term.

California DRE#02092585

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1279 West 37th Place have any available units?
1279 West 37th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1279 West 37th Place have?
Some of 1279 West 37th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1279 West 37th Place currently offering any rent specials?
1279 West 37th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1279 West 37th Place pet-friendly?
No, 1279 West 37th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1279 West 37th Place offer parking?
No, 1279 West 37th Place does not offer parking.
Does 1279 West 37th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1279 West 37th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1279 West 37th Place have a pool?
No, 1279 West 37th Place does not have a pool.
Does 1279 West 37th Place have accessible units?
No, 1279 West 37th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1279 West 37th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1279 West 37th Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College