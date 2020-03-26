All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1278 Ricardo St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1278 Ricardo St
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:46 AM

1278 Ricardo St

1278 Ricardo Street · (818) 333-6646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1278 Ricardo Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $3200 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Brand new construction! - Property Id: 276323

Showings still available, but with strict social distancing guidelines.

Brand new construction! Modern finishes throughout.

*Bright unit with downtown views! Close to USC Medical Center.
*Quartz Counters
*Laminate flooring
*Stainless appliances
*Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher
*Washer/Dryer INCLUDED
*Tri-Level including rooftop deck with panoramic views
*Full-sized tubs in bathrooms
*Powder room on bottom-level off living area
*Kitchen island
*Two-car tandem garage, with extra space length for storage
*Gated entry
*Central A/C
*Walk-in Closet
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276323
Property Id 276323

(RLNE5770974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1278 Ricardo St have any available units?
1278 Ricardo St has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1278 Ricardo St have?
Some of 1278 Ricardo St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1278 Ricardo St currently offering any rent specials?
1278 Ricardo St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1278 Ricardo St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1278 Ricardo St is pet friendly.
Does 1278 Ricardo St offer parking?
Yes, 1278 Ricardo St does offer parking.
Does 1278 Ricardo St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1278 Ricardo St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1278 Ricardo St have a pool?
No, 1278 Ricardo St does not have a pool.
Does 1278 Ricardo St have accessible units?
No, 1278 Ricardo St does not have accessible units.
Does 1278 Ricardo St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1278 Ricardo St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1278 Ricardo St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Louise Apartments
12449 Louise Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
12320 Montana Ave.
12320 Montana Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity