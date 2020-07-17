All apartments in Los Angeles
12770 Caswell Ave 304
12770 Caswell Ave 304

12770 Caswell Avenue · (323) 491-7405
Location

12770 Caswell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 304 · Avail. now

$3,999

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
Beautiful 2BR in Mar Vista! - Property Id: 282132

New Summer Price Reduction!

The Caswell, a luxury apartment building located in the heart of Mar Vista. Walk to all of the new hip coffee shops, restaurants and bars opening up along Washington and Venice Blvd, offering the best of West LA.

Call this stunning design home and enjoy features like in unit washer/dryer, long balcony, central air and heating, secured building with private tenant parking and access to a rooftop patio with a fantastic view of the city.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282132
Property Id 282132

(RLNE5926963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12770 Caswell Ave 304 have any available units?
12770 Caswell Ave 304 has a unit available for $3,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12770 Caswell Ave 304 have?
Some of 12770 Caswell Ave 304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12770 Caswell Ave 304 currently offering any rent specials?
12770 Caswell Ave 304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12770 Caswell Ave 304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12770 Caswell Ave 304 is pet friendly.
Does 12770 Caswell Ave 304 offer parking?
Yes, 12770 Caswell Ave 304 offers parking.
Does 12770 Caswell Ave 304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12770 Caswell Ave 304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12770 Caswell Ave 304 have a pool?
No, 12770 Caswell Ave 304 does not have a pool.
Does 12770 Caswell Ave 304 have accessible units?
No, 12770 Caswell Ave 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 12770 Caswell Ave 304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12770 Caswell Ave 304 has units with dishwashers.
