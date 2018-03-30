All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

12770 Caswell Ave 203

12770 Caswell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12770 Caswell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Charming 1BR/1BA in the heart of Mar Vista! - Property Id: 282140

NEW SUMMER PRICE REDUCTION! The Caswell, a luxury apartment building located in the heart of Mar Vista. Walk to all of the new hip coffee shops, restaurants and bars opening up along Washington and Venice Blvd, offering the best of West LA.

Call this stunning design home and enjoy features like in unit washer/dryer, central air and heating, secured building with private tenant parking and access to a rooftop patio with a fantastic view of the city.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12770 Caswell Ave 203 have any available units?
12770 Caswell Ave 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12770 Caswell Ave 203 have?
Some of 12770 Caswell Ave 203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12770 Caswell Ave 203 currently offering any rent specials?
12770 Caswell Ave 203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12770 Caswell Ave 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12770 Caswell Ave 203 is pet friendly.
Does 12770 Caswell Ave 203 offer parking?
Yes, 12770 Caswell Ave 203 does offer parking.
Does 12770 Caswell Ave 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12770 Caswell Ave 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12770 Caswell Ave 203 have a pool?
No, 12770 Caswell Ave 203 does not have a pool.
Does 12770 Caswell Ave 203 have accessible units?
No, 12770 Caswell Ave 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 12770 Caswell Ave 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12770 Caswell Ave 203 has units with dishwashers.
