12770 Caswell Ave 203

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking

Charming 1BR/1BA in the heart of Mar Vista!



NEW SUMMER PRICE REDUCTION! The Caswell, a luxury apartment building located in the heart of Mar Vista. Walk to all of the new hip coffee shops, restaurants and bars opening up along Washington and Venice Blvd, offering the best of West LA.



Call this stunning design home and enjoy features like in unit washer/dryer, central air and heating, secured building with private tenant parking and access to a rooftop patio with a fantastic view of the city.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282140

(RLNE5786770)