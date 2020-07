Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

**Cozy 4 Bedroom Duplex Available NOW** - Come see your new home!!



This cozy 4 bedroom comes with fresh paint, carpet throughout, Stainless Steel appliances, separate dining room, 2 parking spots, Washer / Dryer hook-ups. Water & Trash included.



Short drive away from Downtown Los Angeles, Fashion District, USC, Natural History Museum !!



Close to 110 / 10 fwy!!



Jenny 626-262-3056



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5796513)