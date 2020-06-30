12745 Archwood Street, Los Angeles, CA 91606 Greater Valley Glen
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1700 sqf 3 bed 2 bath house w garage & yard - Property Id: 187253
Beautiful recently remodeled house only 3 minutes from the 170 freeway. 12 minute drive to Hollywood. 2 car garage. Large back yard. Citrus trees. Lovely floor plan. Central A/C and heat. Hardwood floors throughout. Marble floors in both bathrooms. Bath tub. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Fireplace. Dryer included. Washer hook up. Dishwasher. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/187253 Property Id 187253
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5387915)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12745 Archwood St have any available units?
12745 Archwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.