Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

12745 Archwood St

12745 Archwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

12745 Archwood Street, Los Angeles, CA 91606
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1700 sqf 3 bed 2 bath house w garage & yard - Property Id: 187253

Beautiful recently remodeled house only 3 minutes from the 170 freeway. 12 minute drive to Hollywood. 2 car garage. Large back yard. Citrus trees. Lovely floor plan. Central A/C and heat. Hardwood floors throughout. Marble floors in both bathrooms. Bath tub. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Fireplace. Dryer included. Washer hook up. Dishwasher.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/187253
Property Id 187253

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5387915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12745 Archwood St have any available units?
12745 Archwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12745 Archwood St have?
Some of 12745 Archwood St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12745 Archwood St currently offering any rent specials?
12745 Archwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12745 Archwood St pet-friendly?
No, 12745 Archwood St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12745 Archwood St offer parking?
Yes, 12745 Archwood St offers parking.
Does 12745 Archwood St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12745 Archwood St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12745 Archwood St have a pool?
No, 12745 Archwood St does not have a pool.
Does 12745 Archwood St have accessible units?
No, 12745 Archwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 12745 Archwood St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12745 Archwood St has units with dishwashers.

