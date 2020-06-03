Rent Calculator
12729 Cameron Ave
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12729 Cameron Ave
12729 Cameron Avenue
·
Location
12729 Cameron Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
12729 Cameron Ave - Property Id: 199001
*Panoramic Views
*Large deck with views
*Hardwood floors
*Two living areas
*Spacious
*Large bathrooms
*Central A/C
*Fireplace
*2-car garage
*Ceiling fans
*Washer/dryer hookups
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199001
Property Id 199001
(RLNE5535155)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12729 Cameron Ave have any available units?
12729 Cameron Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12729 Cameron Ave have?
Some of 12729 Cameron Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12729 Cameron Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12729 Cameron Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12729 Cameron Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 12729 Cameron Ave is pet friendly.
Does 12729 Cameron Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12729 Cameron Ave offers parking.
Does 12729 Cameron Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12729 Cameron Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12729 Cameron Ave have a pool?
No, 12729 Cameron Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12729 Cameron Ave have accessible units?
No, 12729 Cameron Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12729 Cameron Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12729 Cameron Ave has units with dishwashers.
