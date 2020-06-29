Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1271 GRANVILLE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1271 GRANVILLE Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1271 GRANVILLE Avenue
1271 Granville Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1271 Granville Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
elevator
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
sauna
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1271 GRANVILLE Avenue have any available units?
1271 GRANVILLE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1271 GRANVILLE Avenue have?
Some of 1271 GRANVILLE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1271 GRANVILLE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1271 GRANVILLE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1271 GRANVILLE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1271 GRANVILLE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1271 GRANVILLE Avenue offer parking?
No, 1271 GRANVILLE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1271 GRANVILLE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1271 GRANVILLE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1271 GRANVILLE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1271 GRANVILLE Avenue has a pool.
Does 1271 GRANVILLE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1271 GRANVILLE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1271 GRANVILLE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1271 GRANVILLE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College