All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1271 GRANVILLE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1271 GRANVILLE Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1271 GRANVILLE Avenue

1271 Granville Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1271 Granville Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
elevator
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
sauna

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1271 GRANVILLE Avenue have any available units?
1271 GRANVILLE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1271 GRANVILLE Avenue have?
Some of 1271 GRANVILLE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1271 GRANVILLE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1271 GRANVILLE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1271 GRANVILLE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1271 GRANVILLE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1271 GRANVILLE Avenue offer parking?
No, 1271 GRANVILLE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1271 GRANVILLE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1271 GRANVILLE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1271 GRANVILLE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1271 GRANVILLE Avenue has a pool.
Does 1271 GRANVILLE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1271 GRANVILLE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1271 GRANVILLE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1271 GRANVILLE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College