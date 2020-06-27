Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12707 Vanowen St
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12707 Vanowen St
12707 Vanowen Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12707 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
2bed/1bath in Charming 6 unit building in North Hollywood - Brand new laminate hardwood floors. AC wall unit. Laundry on-sight. Parking. Upstairs corner unit with tons of bright light!
(RLNE5065070)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12707 Vanowen St have any available units?
12707 Vanowen St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12707 Vanowen St have?
Some of 12707 Vanowen St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12707 Vanowen St currently offering any rent specials?
12707 Vanowen St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12707 Vanowen St pet-friendly?
No, 12707 Vanowen St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 12707 Vanowen St offer parking?
Yes, 12707 Vanowen St offers parking.
Does 12707 Vanowen St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12707 Vanowen St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12707 Vanowen St have a pool?
No, 12707 Vanowen St does not have a pool.
Does 12707 Vanowen St have accessible units?
No, 12707 Vanowen St does not have accessible units.
Does 12707 Vanowen St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12707 Vanowen St does not have units with dishwashers.
