Last updated April 21 2020 at 2:26 PM
12700 Woodcock Avenue
Location
12700 Woodcock Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar
Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This house consists of 3 separate unites each with separate kitchen , living room and bathroom. Each unit has separate entry door. Beautiful backyard with built in BBQ
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12700 Woodcock Avenue have any available units?
12700 Woodcock Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12700 Woodcock Avenue have?
Some of 12700 Woodcock Avenue's amenities include air conditioning, fireplace, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12700 Woodcock Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12700 Woodcock Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12700 Woodcock Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12700 Woodcock Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 12700 Woodcock Avenue offer parking?
No, 12700 Woodcock Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 12700 Woodcock Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12700 Woodcock Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12700 Woodcock Avenue have a pool?
No, 12700 Woodcock Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12700 Woodcock Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12700 Woodcock Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12700 Woodcock Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12700 Woodcock Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
