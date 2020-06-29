127 S. Reno St

Amenities

Let s face it, you re not looking for just a place to rest your head. You want a place to get things done. You need a place that can keep up with you. Because when your head isn\'t resting its thinking about that next project. This studio is ready to help you create. First off, It lets in lots of sunlight which sets your mood on the right course and overall makes it a pleasant experience. That s just science. Now you re feeling good, you are soaking up the vitamin D and then, flash, you get an idea on what to write that paper on or perhaps your next screenplay. Well, where should you write it up? Double flash, baby! You can work on the built-in desk space so conveniently available for that wonderful brain of yours to work. All your storage needs are taken care of because this place has lots of built in storage. Need another spark of genius to occur? Let your surroundings be your muse. Your location is everything adjacent. For an extra boost to the brain get some work juice at Tactile coffee. It iscute, its delicious and its right around the corner. There are all sorts of ways to get your mind moving. Maybe get inspired by others creative genius. Head over to The Bootleg Theater for comedy, music, cinema and theater. Perhaps nature is your thing. Unlock that next idea by taking in some fresh air in MacArthur Park. Head the other way to Echo Park. Sitting in a large plastic swan always gets the mind creating. Maybe you could write something about a ridiculously charming person that writes copy for apartment listings by day and is an international super-spy by night. Just spit balling.