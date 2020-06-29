All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

127 1/2 E 36th Pl

127 1/2 E 36th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

127 1/2 E 36th Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90011
South Central LA

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment at a convenient location!

Close to Parks, restaurants, schools, and markets.

All facilities available!

(RLNE5388915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 1/2 E 36th Pl have any available units?
127 1/2 E 36th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 127 1/2 E 36th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
127 1/2 E 36th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 1/2 E 36th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 127 1/2 E 36th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 127 1/2 E 36th Pl offer parking?
No, 127 1/2 E 36th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 127 1/2 E 36th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 1/2 E 36th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 1/2 E 36th Pl have a pool?
No, 127 1/2 E 36th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 127 1/2 E 36th Pl have accessible units?
No, 127 1/2 E 36th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 127 1/2 E 36th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 1/2 E 36th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 127 1/2 E 36th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 1/2 E 36th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

