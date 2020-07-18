12678 Millennium

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator parking garage hot tub

Playa Vista luxury urban oasis awaits you! Fresh, easy, comfortable open floor plan is ideal for entertaining guests. The living, kitchen and dining areas flow easily to an outside patio, allowing for the indoor/outdoor experience. The beautifully appointed kitchen has state-of-the-art large appliances, with abundant cabinets and a center island with seating for 6. Unwind in the deluxe main suite with a balcony that offers views of an expansive green park, relax in a luxurious spa bath off a grand walk-in closet. Take the elevator to a large, roomy family room off the third floor. This is the perfect place to lounge on your own or relax with friends. The garage has a huge amount of storage with an additional parking spot outside. This home is situated within The Collection, a self-contained community boasting a dog park, soccer field, parks and walking trails, all within walking distance to dining and shopping. (Whole Foods very near!) Location is ideal for those who need to travel to nearby West LA and Culver City. About 2 miles to the beach. These notices are the rules of entry per CA regulations: https://tinyurl.com/VistaSIRRulesofEntry