Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:18 PM

12678 Millennium

12678 West Millennium Drive · (310) 541-8271
Location

12678 West Millennium Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$11,500

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3639 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
Playa Vista luxury urban oasis awaits you! Fresh, easy, comfortable open floor plan is ideal for entertaining guests. The living, kitchen and dining areas flow easily to an outside patio, allowing for the indoor/outdoor experience. The beautifully appointed kitchen has state-of-the-art large appliances, with abundant cabinets and a center island with seating for 6. Unwind in the deluxe main suite with a balcony that offers views of an expansive green park, relax in a luxurious spa bath off a grand walk-in closet. Take the elevator to a large, roomy family room off the third floor. This is the perfect place to lounge on your own or relax with friends. The garage has a huge amount of storage with an additional parking spot outside. This home is situated within The Collection, a self-contained community boasting a dog park, soccer field, parks and walking trails, all within walking distance to dining and shopping. (Whole Foods very near!) Location is ideal for those who need to travel to nearby West LA and Culver City. About 2 miles to the beach. These notices are the rules of entry per CA regulations: https://tinyurl.com/VistaSIRRulesofEntry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12678 Millennium have any available units?
12678 Millennium has a unit available for $11,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12678 Millennium have?
Some of 12678 Millennium's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12678 Millennium currently offering any rent specials?
12678 Millennium is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12678 Millennium pet-friendly?
Yes, 12678 Millennium is pet friendly.
Does 12678 Millennium offer parking?
Yes, 12678 Millennium offers parking.
Does 12678 Millennium have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12678 Millennium does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12678 Millennium have a pool?
No, 12678 Millennium does not have a pool.
Does 12678 Millennium have accessible units?
No, 12678 Millennium does not have accessible units.
Does 12678 Millennium have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12678 Millennium has units with dishwashers.
