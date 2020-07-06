All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 17 2019 at 4:34 AM

12660 Palms Blvd

12660 Palms Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

12660 Palms Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
If you love indoor-outdoor living, this home will be your own personal nirvana - this 2 story tranquil home surrounded by views, greenery and decking will captivate you and capture your heart! Flooded with light, the hardwood floors gleam, the amazing updated kitchen with soaring wood-beamed ceilings is surrounded by greenery, and with its multiple outdoor spaces, this home is sure to please the most discerning of Westside renters. The home also incorporates some delightful "green" features such as rainwater harvesting, solar panels and a newly planted pollinator garden. Enjoy plenty of space in 4 bedrooms (1 of which has a desk built-in - such a perfect office!) - 2 downstairs and 2 upstairs, 2 full bathrooms plus additional office nook at top of stairs. The master has sweeping views from all windows along with an en suite bathroom, walk in closet, its own patio and even a rooftop deck affording 360 degree views! Outside, it's a must to sip your wine of choice on the wooden deck overlooking the tiered yard and the trees, or enjoy the outdoor firepit with seating for all your friends - with a hot chocolate. The tiered yard has drought-tolerant landscaping, that newly planted pollinator garden I mentioned, plus those nifty solar panels! This Mar Vista location is super central to the beach, Venice, Santa Monica, Culver City… I could go on, but instead, stop reading this and come see for yourself! FEATURES 2 Story Home 2250 Sq Ft Multiple Outdoor Spaces including Yard, 2 Patios, and Rooftop Deck! Central A/C & Heat Gorgeous Wood Flooring Green features include: Rainwater Harvesting, Newly Planted Pollinator Garden and Solar Panels Fireplace 4BD/2 BA Master with Sweeping Views and its Own Patio Washer/Dryer Spacious updated kitchen with appliances included: Dishwasher, Commercial Stove with Double Oven, Fridge, Microwave 2 Car Driveway Parking Garage for Storage Only DETAILS One year lease; security deposit = 1 mo's rent To move in: 1st month's rent + security deposit Well-behaved pets considered with add'l deposit Tenant pays all stills (solar panels to offset cost!) Owner pays gardener Available June 1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12660 Palms Blvd have any available units?
12660 Palms Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12660 Palms Blvd have?
Some of 12660 Palms Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12660 Palms Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
12660 Palms Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12660 Palms Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 12660 Palms Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 12660 Palms Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 12660 Palms Blvd offers parking.
Does 12660 Palms Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12660 Palms Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12660 Palms Blvd have a pool?
No, 12660 Palms Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 12660 Palms Blvd have accessible units?
No, 12660 Palms Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 12660 Palms Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12660 Palms Blvd has units with dishwashers.

