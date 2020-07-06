12660 Palms Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

If you love indoor-outdoor living, this home will be your own personal nirvana - this 2 story tranquil home surrounded by views, greenery and decking will captivate you and capture your heart! Flooded with light, the hardwood floors gleam, the amazing updated kitchen with soaring wood-beamed ceilings is surrounded by greenery, and with its multiple outdoor spaces, this home is sure to please the most discerning of Westside renters. The home also incorporates some delightful "green" features such as rainwater harvesting, solar panels and a newly planted pollinator garden. Enjoy plenty of space in 4 bedrooms (1 of which has a desk built-in - such a perfect office!) - 2 downstairs and 2 upstairs, 2 full bathrooms plus additional office nook at top of stairs. The master has sweeping views from all windows along with an en suite bathroom, walk in closet, its own patio and even a rooftop deck affording 360 degree views! Outside, it's a must to sip your wine of choice on the wooden deck overlooking the tiered yard and the trees, or enjoy the outdoor firepit with seating for all your friends - with a hot chocolate. The tiered yard has drought-tolerant landscaping, that newly planted pollinator garden I mentioned, plus those nifty solar panels! This Mar Vista location is super central to the beach, Venice, Santa Monica, Culver City… I could go on, but instead, stop reading this and come see for yourself! FEATURES 2 Story Home 2250 Sq Ft Multiple Outdoor Spaces including Yard, 2 Patios, and Rooftop Deck! Central A/C & Heat Gorgeous Wood Flooring Green features include: Rainwater Harvesting, Newly Planted Pollinator Garden and Solar Panels Fireplace 4BD/2 BA Master with Sweeping Views and its Own Patio Washer/Dryer Spacious updated kitchen with appliances included: Dishwasher, Commercial Stove with Double Oven, Fridge, Microwave 2 Car Driveway Parking Garage for Storage Only DETAILS One year lease; security deposit = 1 mo's rent To move in: 1st month's rent + security deposit Well-behaved pets considered with add'l deposit Tenant pays all stills (solar panels to offset cost!) Owner pays gardener Available June 1