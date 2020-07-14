All apartments in Los Angeles
1266 N Ardmore Ave
1266 N Ardmore Ave

1266 N Ardmore Ave · (323) 431-5767
Location

1266 N Ardmore Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1266 N Ardmore Ave.

Amenities

pet friendly
e-payments
bathtub
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
e-payments
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to 1266 N Ardmore - Where comfort and convenience await! Live central to some of the best things East Hollywood has to offer. This location has a Walk Score of 89 so you can easily run errands or enjoy a night out nearby. Just blocks from your home you will find awesome shops and dining like Freestyle Photographic Supplies, Zankou Chicken, and Barnsdall Art Park.

You won't be disappointed by the awesome service that Local by Laramar provides, including our online resident portal that allows you to pay rent and communicate with our friendly management team from your phone or laptop. Our high quality finishes are thoughtfully selected with you in mind, and we provide it all at a great value for your money. Enjoy modern neighborhood living in Los Angeles, and live at 1266 N Ardmore Apartments.

Professionally Managed by Property Management Associates

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1266 N Ardmore Ave have any available units?
1266 N Ardmore Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1266 N Ardmore Ave have?
Some of 1266 N Ardmore Ave's amenities include pet friendly, e-payments, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1266 N Ardmore Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1266 N Ardmore Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1266 N Ardmore Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1266 N Ardmore Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1266 N Ardmore Ave offer parking?
No, 1266 N Ardmore Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1266 N Ardmore Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1266 N Ardmore Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1266 N Ardmore Ave have a pool?
No, 1266 N Ardmore Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1266 N Ardmore Ave have accessible units?
No, 1266 N Ardmore Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1266 N Ardmore Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1266 N Ardmore Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
