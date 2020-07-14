1266 N Ardmore Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator bathtub oven range Property Amenities e-payments cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to 1266 N Ardmore - Where comfort and convenience await! Live central to some of the best things East Hollywood has to offer. This location has a Walk Score of 89 so you can easily run errands or enjoy a night out nearby. Just blocks from your home you will find awesome shops and dining like Freestyle Photographic Supplies, Zankou Chicken, and Barnsdall Art Park.



You won't be disappointed by the awesome service that Local by Laramar provides, including our online resident portal that allows you to pay rent and communicate with our friendly management team from your phone or laptop. Our high quality finishes are thoughtfully selected with you in mind, and we provide it all at a great value for your money. Enjoy modern neighborhood living in Los Angeles, and live at 1266 N Ardmore Apartments.



Professionally Managed by Property Management Associates