Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like
12655 Bluff Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12655 Bluff Creek
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:03 AM
Check Availability
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12655 Bluff Creek
12655 West Bluff Creek Drive
·
(310) 429-5997
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
12655 West Bluff Creek Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
2 Bedrooms
Unit 412 · Avail. now
$3,800
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 882 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 12655 Bluff Creek have any available units?
12655 Bluff Creek has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 12655 Bluff Creek currently offering any rent specials?
12655 Bluff Creek isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12655 Bluff Creek pet-friendly?
No, 12655 Bluff Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 12655 Bluff Creek offer parking?
No, 12655 Bluff Creek does not offer parking.
Does 12655 Bluff Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12655 Bluff Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12655 Bluff Creek have a pool?
No, 12655 Bluff Creek does not have a pool.
Does 12655 Bluff Creek have accessible units?
No, 12655 Bluff Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 12655 Bluff Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 12655 Bluff Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12655 Bluff Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, 12655 Bluff Creek does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Tilden II
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Clarington Court
3475 Clarington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College