12655 Bluff Creek.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

12655 Bluff Creek

12655 West Bluff Creek Drive · (310) 429-5997
Location

12655 West Bluff Creek Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 412 · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 882 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 12655 Bluff Creek have any available units?
12655 Bluff Creek has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 12655 Bluff Creek currently offering any rent specials?
12655 Bluff Creek isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12655 Bluff Creek pet-friendly?
No, 12655 Bluff Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12655 Bluff Creek offer parking?
No, 12655 Bluff Creek does not offer parking.
Does 12655 Bluff Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12655 Bluff Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12655 Bluff Creek have a pool?
No, 12655 Bluff Creek does not have a pool.
Does 12655 Bluff Creek have accessible units?
No, 12655 Bluff Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 12655 Bluff Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 12655 Bluff Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12655 Bluff Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, 12655 Bluff Creek does not have units with air conditioning.

