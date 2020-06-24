All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12641 Chandler Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12641 Chandler Blvd
Last updated September 2 2019 at 1:12 PM

12641 Chandler Blvd

12641 Chandler Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Valley Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12641 Chandler Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This stunningly unique home is being offered for RENT!
Not for sale so brokers or agents need not submit interest!

This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is almost 2,000 sq ft and sits on a lot that is over 10,000 sq ft!
There is also a basement, 2 car garage and private pool!

Not only is the exterior of the home a show stopper but the inside has very impressive features as well. High ceilings, soft corners, mullioned arched windows that are classically reminiscent of the 1920s style.

The breakfast room has an impressive domed ceiling overlooking the front patio perfect for quiet mornings.

Kitchen has wood paneling, gas stovetop, separate wall oven and dishwasher. Tenants must provide their own refrigerator.

Flooring consists of carpeting in the living room, dining room and hallway. Wood flooring in the bedrooms and tile in the bathrooms and kitchen.

This home has not been fully renovated so if you are looking for something that is brand new and state of the art, this home is not for you. We've been lucky enough to be able to keep a lot of the original features in the home and we don't have plans to upgrade them at this time either.

We are currently working on some minor maintenance repairs but they should all be completed by the time tenants are ready to move in.

This home is being rented unfinished.

Please read the following carefully:

This home is for rent by the owner, 1 year lease, no guarantee of extension.

This is a home located in a quiet and upscale part of Valley Village so the home is not zoned for any sort of business practices therefore this is not allowed.

Tenants must cover Electric, gas, water, etc
Owner covers gardening and pool service

good to excellent credit only
Small- med pets considered / 2 max

Monthly Rent: $4195.
Security Deposit: $4195.
Security Deposit if you have a pet: $4700.
NO Section 8
No bad credit/evictions/bankruptcies

(RLNE4938548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12641 Chandler Blvd have any available units?
12641 Chandler Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12641 Chandler Blvd have?
Some of 12641 Chandler Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12641 Chandler Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
12641 Chandler Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12641 Chandler Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 12641 Chandler Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 12641 Chandler Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 12641 Chandler Blvd offers parking.
Does 12641 Chandler Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12641 Chandler Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12641 Chandler Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 12641 Chandler Blvd has a pool.
Does 12641 Chandler Blvd have accessible units?
No, 12641 Chandler Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 12641 Chandler Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12641 Chandler Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1454 W. 3rd St
1454 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College