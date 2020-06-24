12641 Chandler Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This stunningly unique home is being offered for RENT!

Not for sale so brokers or agents need not submit interest!



This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is almost 2,000 sq ft and sits on a lot that is over 10,000 sq ft!

There is also a basement, 2 car garage and private pool!



Not only is the exterior of the home a show stopper but the inside has very impressive features as well. High ceilings, soft corners, mullioned arched windows that are classically reminiscent of the 1920s style.



The breakfast room has an impressive domed ceiling overlooking the front patio perfect for quiet mornings.



Kitchen has wood paneling, gas stovetop, separate wall oven and dishwasher. Tenants must provide their own refrigerator.



Flooring consists of carpeting in the living room, dining room and hallway. Wood flooring in the bedrooms and tile in the bathrooms and kitchen.



This home has not been fully renovated so if you are looking for something that is brand new and state of the art, this home is not for you. We've been lucky enough to be able to keep a lot of the original features in the home and we don't have plans to upgrade them at this time either.



We are currently working on some minor maintenance repairs but they should all be completed by the time tenants are ready to move in.



This home is being rented unfinished.



Please read the following carefully:



This home is for rent by the owner, 1 year lease, no guarantee of extension.



This is a home located in a quiet and upscale part of Valley Village so the home is not zoned for any sort of business practices therefore this is not allowed.



Tenants must cover Electric, gas, water, etc

Owner covers gardening and pool service



good to excellent credit only

Small- med pets considered / 2 max



Monthly Rent: $4195.

Security Deposit: $4195.

Security Deposit if you have a pet: $4700.

NO Section 8

No bad credit/evictions/bankruptcies



