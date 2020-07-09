12629 Caswell Ave. Apt #8

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator parking garage internet access

Amazing renovated 2-bd Mar Vista apartment! - Newly remodeled, spacious, bright, and modern 2-bedroom + 2-bathroom condo apartment for rent in highly coveted Mar Vista, minutes from the beach, shops, and transportation. Impeccably renovated just for you, including hardwood flooring throughout, granite countertops and stainless appliances with new cabinetry and recessed lighting, updated bathrooms with quartz countertops and fine fixtures. Wifi smart Nest thermostat controls central AC and heat, and included appliances are combo in-unit washer-dryer unit, refrigerator, oven range, dishwasher, and microwave. Open living room floor plan features cozy gas fireplace, eat-in kitchen top, dining nook, and sliding glass door private patio with treetop views. Large bedrooms feature walk-in closet, mirrored doors, and plenty of storage. Building features quiet zen courtyard, secured entry, elevator, and gated garage with 2 reserved tandem parking spots. Must see! Need 24 hours notice to show unit, can not show on weekends until tenants move out.



(RLNE5895370)