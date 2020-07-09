All apartments in Los Angeles
12629 Caswell Ave. Apt #8
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:06 PM

12629 Caswell Ave. Apt #8

12629 Caswell Avenue · (310) 363-0100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12629 Caswell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12629 Caswell Ave. Apt #8 · Avail. now

$3,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
Amazing renovated 2-bd Mar Vista apartment! - Newly remodeled, spacious, bright, and modern 2-bedroom + 2-bathroom condo apartment for rent in highly coveted Mar Vista, minutes from the beach, shops, and transportation. Impeccably renovated just for you, including hardwood flooring throughout, granite countertops and stainless appliances with new cabinetry and recessed lighting, updated bathrooms with quartz countertops and fine fixtures. Wifi smart Nest thermostat controls central AC and heat, and included appliances are combo in-unit washer-dryer unit, refrigerator, oven range, dishwasher, and microwave. Open living room floor plan features cozy gas fireplace, eat-in kitchen top, dining nook, and sliding glass door private patio with treetop views. Large bedrooms feature walk-in closet, mirrored doors, and plenty of storage. Building features quiet zen courtyard, secured entry, elevator, and gated garage with 2 reserved tandem parking spots. Must see! Need 24 hours notice to show unit, can not show on weekends until tenants move out.

(RLNE5895370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12629 Caswell Ave. Apt #8 have any available units?
12629 Caswell Ave. Apt #8 has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12629 Caswell Ave. Apt #8 have?
Some of 12629 Caswell Ave. Apt #8's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12629 Caswell Ave. Apt #8 currently offering any rent specials?
12629 Caswell Ave. Apt #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12629 Caswell Ave. Apt #8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12629 Caswell Ave. Apt #8 is pet friendly.
Does 12629 Caswell Ave. Apt #8 offer parking?
Yes, 12629 Caswell Ave. Apt #8 offers parking.
Does 12629 Caswell Ave. Apt #8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12629 Caswell Ave. Apt #8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12629 Caswell Ave. Apt #8 have a pool?
No, 12629 Caswell Ave. Apt #8 does not have a pool.
Does 12629 Caswell Ave. Apt #8 have accessible units?
No, 12629 Caswell Ave. Apt #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 12629 Caswell Ave. Apt #8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12629 Caswell Ave. Apt #8 has units with dishwashers.
