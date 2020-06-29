All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1260 W 39th St 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1260 W 39th St 5
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:54 AM

1260 W 39th St 5

1260 West 39th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Congress North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1260 West 39th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Congress North

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
TWO-BED Heaven - Can't beat these stunners! - Property Id: 121616

Stop by at 12:00 PM MONDAY NOV 18th for a viewing!!

Call or text 213-640-9404 if you can stop by!

110 freeway and Exposition Metro Line
A few blocks to USC Exposition Park/Museums, LA Memorial Coliseum, Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

Near George Lucas Arts Museum.

All Units Have New- Stainless Steel Appliances (Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal)
New quartz counter tops
Beautiful wood laminate or actual hard wood floor design throughout
Energy/water efficient design
Washer/dryer ON SITE
High ceilings and Recessed Lighting
Fully remodeled bathrooms and kitchens
Low flow toilets
New Custom Cabinets with Plenty of Space
Private off street parking for each unit
Security gate with keypad access
Nicely Landscaped
1 Year Minimum Lease
1 Month Security Deposit
Pets Allowed: Cats and Small Dogs

Please try to bring any other applicants to view unit at the same time if possible. Thank you!!! We hope to see you soon!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/121616p
Property Id 121616

(RLNE5184612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1260 W 39th St 5 have any available units?
1260 W 39th St 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1260 W 39th St 5 have?
Some of 1260 W 39th St 5's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1260 W 39th St 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1260 W 39th St 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1260 W 39th St 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1260 W 39th St 5 is pet friendly.
Does 1260 W 39th St 5 offer parking?
Yes, 1260 W 39th St 5 offers parking.
Does 1260 W 39th St 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1260 W 39th St 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1260 W 39th St 5 have a pool?
No, 1260 W 39th St 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1260 W 39th St 5 have accessible units?
No, 1260 W 39th St 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1260 W 39th St 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1260 W 39th St 5 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Wellesley
1303 Wellesley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College