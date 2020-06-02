All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM

1260 N Citrus Ave

1260 North Citrus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1260 North Citrus Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
1254 1/2 Available 05/01/19 INCREDIBLE One-beds offered.

These Hollywood homes have been fully renovated down to the studs with modern finishes for the most discerning renter.

The apartments feature french oak wood floors throughout, a large walk-in marble tiled shower, chef's kitchen appliance suite, in-unit laundry room, central AC and walk in closets and private balconies (SOME UNITS).

With views of the Hollywood sign, this charming 4 unit building offers all of the quality of a full service building but without long corridors and hundreds of neighbors.

One covered parking space is also included.

What you need to qualify:
Application completed in full
$35.00 (per applicant or co-signer) made payable to Linder and Associates OR you can easily pay online at https://venmo.com/linderpropertymanagement
Proof of income Last 2 months via bank statements/pay stubs
Copy of ID
Referral letter from the previous landlord (If possible)

Please try to bring any other applicants to view unit at the same time if possible.

Thank you!!!

We hope to see you soon!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4401635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1260 N Citrus Ave have any available units?
1260 N Citrus Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1260 N Citrus Ave have?
Some of 1260 N Citrus Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1260 N Citrus Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1260 N Citrus Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1260 N Citrus Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1260 N Citrus Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1260 N Citrus Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1260 N Citrus Ave offers parking.
Does 1260 N Citrus Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1260 N Citrus Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1260 N Citrus Ave have a pool?
No, 1260 N Citrus Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1260 N Citrus Ave have accessible units?
No, 1260 N Citrus Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1260 N Citrus Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1260 N Citrus Ave has units with dishwashers.
