1260 N Citrus Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

1254 1/2 Available 05/01/19 INCREDIBLE One-beds offered.



These Hollywood homes have been fully renovated down to the studs with modern finishes for the most discerning renter.



The apartments feature french oak wood floors throughout, a large walk-in marble tiled shower, chef's kitchen appliance suite, in-unit laundry room, central AC and walk in closets and private balconies (SOME UNITS).



With views of the Hollywood sign, this charming 4 unit building offers all of the quality of a full service building but without long corridors and hundreds of neighbors.



One covered parking space is also included.



What you need to qualify:

Application completed in full

$35.00 (per applicant or co-signer) made payable to Linder and Associates OR you can easily pay online at https://venmo.com/linderpropertymanagement

Proof of income Last 2 months via bank statements/pay stubs

Copy of ID

Referral letter from the previous landlord (If possible)



Please try to bring any other applicants to view unit at the same time if possible.



Thank you!!!



We hope to see you soon!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4401635)