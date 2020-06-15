All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

126 THORNTON Place

126 Thornton Place · No Longer Available
Location

126 Thornton Place, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Stunning brand-new, modern home in the heart of Venice. Quintessential and iconic, this beautiful home boasts 4 large bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and over 3,300 sq ft of thoughtfully designed living space. Beautiful landscaping, lush plants and custom lighting. Best of all, the sizeable rooftop deck has ample seating for outdoor gatherings and features the breathtaking California sunsets and ocean views. Enjoy your afternoons being within close proximity to the beach or walk to fine dining on trendy Abbot Kinney, Main Street and Santa Monica. All Wolf & Miele stainless appliances. Open concept with indoor-outdoor living. Smart home with security system. Built-in surround sound throughout. Large, floor-to-ceiling windows. Close proximity to restaurants and Google headquarters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 THORNTON Place have any available units?
126 THORNTON Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 THORNTON Place have?
Some of 126 THORNTON Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 THORNTON Place currently offering any rent specials?
126 THORNTON Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 THORNTON Place pet-friendly?
No, 126 THORNTON Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 126 THORNTON Place offer parking?
Yes, 126 THORNTON Place offers parking.
Does 126 THORNTON Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 126 THORNTON Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 THORNTON Place have a pool?
No, 126 THORNTON Place does not have a pool.
Does 126 THORNTON Place have accessible units?
No, 126 THORNTON Place does not have accessible units.
Does 126 THORNTON Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 THORNTON Place has units with dishwashers.
