126 South Kings Road, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Mid-City West
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
range
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Sun filled upper front facing unit in the heart of the Beverly Grove. Beautiful hardwood floors in the formal living and dining room with tons of windows and natural light .Two large bedrooms with new carpet. Bathroom features separate tub and shower. New checkered floors in the kitchen.Laundry room with washer/dryer hookup. 1-car garage. Steps from 3rd St. and close to some of the best restaurants and shops in town. Located in charming 4-unit building with private front and rear entrance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 126 South KINGS Road have any available units?
