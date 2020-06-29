All apartments in Los Angeles
126 South KINGS Road
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:29 PM

126 South KINGS Road

126 South Kings Road · No Longer Available
Location

126 South Kings Road, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Sun filled upper front facing unit in the heart of the Beverly Grove. Beautiful hardwood floors in the formal living and dining room with tons of windows and natural light .Two large bedrooms with new carpet. Bathroom features separate tub and shower. New checkered floors in the kitchen.Laundry room with washer/dryer hookup. 1-car garage. Steps from 3rd St. and close to some of the best restaurants and shops in town. Located in charming 4-unit building with private front and rear entrance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 South KINGS Road have any available units?
126 South KINGS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 South KINGS Road have?
Some of 126 South KINGS Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 South KINGS Road currently offering any rent specials?
126 South KINGS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 South KINGS Road pet-friendly?
No, 126 South KINGS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 126 South KINGS Road offer parking?
Yes, 126 South KINGS Road offers parking.
Does 126 South KINGS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 South KINGS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 South KINGS Road have a pool?
No, 126 South KINGS Road does not have a pool.
Does 126 South KINGS Road have accessible units?
No, 126 South KINGS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 126 South KINGS Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 South KINGS Road does not have units with dishwashers.

