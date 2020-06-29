126 South KINGS Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Sun filled upper front facing unit in the heart of the Beverly Grove. Beautiful hardwood floors in the formal living and dining room with tons of windows and natural light .Two large bedrooms with new carpet. Bathroom features separate tub and shower. New checkered floors in the kitchen.Laundry room with washer/dryer hookup. 1-car garage. Steps from 3rd St. and close to some of the best restaurants and shops in town. Located in charming 4-unit building with private front and rear entrance.