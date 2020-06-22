All apartments in Los Angeles
1259 North BRONSON Avenue
1259 North BRONSON Avenue

1259 N Bronson Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1259 N Bronson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
PRIVACY, STYLE & QUALITY IN THE HEART OF HOLLYWOOD. Spectacularly restored unit in vintage Hollywood apartment complex, featuring two separate buildings surrounded by a dense hedge, lush gardens, mature trees and a fountain. Updated gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances including gas range & dishwasher, 2 updated baths, tons of light through abundant windows, Central Air Conditioning, Private in-unit washer/dryer, Private garage. Close to: Pantages Theatre, Red Line Station, Arclight Cinemas, Amoeba Music, The W Hotel, Tru and Drais Nightclubs, Trader Joe's, Starbucks & Coffee Bean, Hollywood Farmer's Market, Gower & Bronson Film Studios Easy 101 freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1259 North BRONSON Avenue have any available units?
1259 North BRONSON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1259 North BRONSON Avenue have?
Some of 1259 North BRONSON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1259 North BRONSON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1259 North BRONSON Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1259 North BRONSON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1259 North BRONSON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1259 North BRONSON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1259 North BRONSON Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1259 North BRONSON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1259 North BRONSON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1259 North BRONSON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1259 North BRONSON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1259 North BRONSON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1259 North BRONSON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1259 North BRONSON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1259 North BRONSON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
