Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:24 PM

1256 N Commonwealth Ave

1256 N Commonwealth Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1256 N Commonwealth Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1256 N Commonwealth Ave have any available units?
1256 N Commonwealth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1256 N Commonwealth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1256 N Commonwealth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1256 N Commonwealth Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1256 N Commonwealth Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1256 N Commonwealth Ave offer parking?
No, 1256 N Commonwealth Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1256 N Commonwealth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1256 N Commonwealth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1256 N Commonwealth Ave have a pool?
No, 1256 N Commonwealth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1256 N Commonwealth Ave have accessible units?
No, 1256 N Commonwealth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1256 N Commonwealth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1256 N Commonwealth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1256 N Commonwealth Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1256 N Commonwealth Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
