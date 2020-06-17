1255 Federal Avenue

Amenities
Prime Location: Brentwood / West Side / West LA / Westwood / UCLA Walking distance to Wilshire blvd, major restaurants, shops and supermarkets Gorgeous Condo for Lease/Rental-3BR, 2.5Bath - Approx. 1500 Sqft Large Storage Room Parking: 2 Indoor Garage Spaces and 16 for the Guests Security: Unit Security System In unit Washer & Dryer Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher Microwave Central Air / Heating A gas fireplace in the living room Jacuzzi in Master Bathroom Fire Sprinklers Front Units - Complete Privacy Close to major FWYs. Call Steve at (818)571-7599