Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:09 PM

1255 Federal Avenue

1255 Federal Avenue · (818) 571-7599
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1255 Federal Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Prime Location: Brentwood / West Side / West LA / Westwood / UCLA Walking distance to Wilshire blvd, major restaurants, shops and supermarkets Gorgeous Condo for Lease/Rental-3BR, 2.5Bath - Approx. 1500 Sqft Large Storage Room Parking: 2 Indoor Garage Spaces and 16 for the Guests Security: Unit Security System In unit Washer & Dryer Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher Microwave Central Air / Heating A gas fireplace in the living room Jacuzzi in Master Bathroom Fire Sprinklers Front Units - Complete Privacy Close to major FWYs. Call Steve at (818)571-7599

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 Federal Avenue have any available units?
1255 Federal Avenue has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1255 Federal Avenue have?
Some of 1255 Federal Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 Federal Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1255 Federal Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 Federal Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1255 Federal Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1255 Federal Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1255 Federal Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1255 Federal Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1255 Federal Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 Federal Avenue have a pool?
No, 1255 Federal Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1255 Federal Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1255 Federal Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 Federal Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1255 Federal Avenue has units with dishwashers.
