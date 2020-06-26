Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1254 Pebble Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1254 Pebble Drive
Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:26 PM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1254 Pebble Drive
1254 Pebble Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Harbor City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1254 Pebble Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90710
Harbor City
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1254 Pebble Drive have any available units?
1254 Pebble Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1254 Pebble Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1254 Pebble Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1254 Pebble Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1254 Pebble Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1254 Pebble Drive offer parking?
No, 1254 Pebble Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1254 Pebble Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1254 Pebble Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1254 Pebble Drive have a pool?
No, 1254 Pebble Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1254 Pebble Drive have accessible units?
No, 1254 Pebble Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1254 Pebble Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1254 Pebble Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1254 Pebble Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1254 Pebble Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College