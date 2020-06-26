All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1254 Pebble Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1254 Pebble Drive
Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:26 PM

1254 Pebble Drive

1254 Pebble Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Harbor City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1254 Pebble Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90710
Harbor City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1254 Pebble Drive have any available units?
1254 Pebble Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1254 Pebble Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1254 Pebble Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1254 Pebble Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1254 Pebble Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1254 Pebble Drive offer parking?
No, 1254 Pebble Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1254 Pebble Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1254 Pebble Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1254 Pebble Drive have a pool?
No, 1254 Pebble Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1254 Pebble Drive have accessible units?
No, 1254 Pebble Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1254 Pebble Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1254 Pebble Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1254 Pebble Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1254 Pebble Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College