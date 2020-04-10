Rent Calculator
12525 MARTHA Street
12525 Martha Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12525 Martha Street, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Greater Valley Glen
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming home. Well maintained home with a generous yard, formal entry with powder room. 2 bedrooms 1 bath plus den. Pass through from kitchen to den. Hardwood floors. Flexible use of garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12525 MARTHA Street have any available units?
12525 MARTHA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 12525 MARTHA Street currently offering any rent specials?
12525 MARTHA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12525 MARTHA Street pet-friendly?
No, 12525 MARTHA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 12525 MARTHA Street offer parking?
Yes, 12525 MARTHA Street offers parking.
Does 12525 MARTHA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12525 MARTHA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12525 MARTHA Street have a pool?
No, 12525 MARTHA Street does not have a pool.
Does 12525 MARTHA Street have accessible units?
No, 12525 MARTHA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12525 MARTHA Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12525 MARTHA Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12525 MARTHA Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12525 MARTHA Street does not have units with air conditioning.
