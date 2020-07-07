Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12524 ST WOODBINE
Last updated May 12 2020 at 6:19 PM
1 of 34
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12524 ST WOODBINE
12524 Woodbine Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mar Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
12524 Woodbine Street, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12524 ST WOODBINE have any available units?
12524 ST WOODBINE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 12524 ST WOODBINE currently offering any rent specials?
12524 ST WOODBINE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12524 ST WOODBINE pet-friendly?
No, 12524 ST WOODBINE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 12524 ST WOODBINE offer parking?
Yes, 12524 ST WOODBINE offers parking.
Does 12524 ST WOODBINE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12524 ST WOODBINE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12524 ST WOODBINE have a pool?
No, 12524 ST WOODBINE does not have a pool.
Does 12524 ST WOODBINE have accessible units?
No, 12524 ST WOODBINE does not have accessible units.
Does 12524 ST WOODBINE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12524 ST WOODBINE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12524 ST WOODBINE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12524 ST WOODBINE does not have units with air conditioning.
