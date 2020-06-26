All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

12517 Ralston Ave

12517 Ralston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12517 Ralston Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MUST SEE CONDO!! - Property Address: 12517 Ralston Ave. Sylmar, CA, 91342
Rent: $1,700
Security Deposit: $1,700
Application Fee: $35.00
Duration of Lease: 1 Year Minimum
Available on: June 18, 2019

No Smoking

2 bedrooms
1.5 baths

Amenities:
-Central Heat and Air
-Brand new carpet and paint
-New blinds
-Ceiling fan
-Vaulted Ceilings
-Gas Fireplace
-Full size washer and dryer hookups
-Private Patio
-2 car garage with garage door opener

Appliance Included in Lease:
-Stove
-Dishwasher

Nearby Schools:
-Dryer Street Elementary
-Olive Vista Middle
-San Fernando Senior High

Interested? Call Luke at 818-273-1254

(RLNE3338959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12517 Ralston Ave have any available units?
12517 Ralston Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12517 Ralston Ave have?
Some of 12517 Ralston Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12517 Ralston Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12517 Ralston Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12517 Ralston Ave pet-friendly?
No, 12517 Ralston Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12517 Ralston Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12517 Ralston Ave offers parking.
Does 12517 Ralston Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12517 Ralston Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12517 Ralston Ave have a pool?
No, 12517 Ralston Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12517 Ralston Ave have accessible units?
No, 12517 Ralston Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12517 Ralston Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12517 Ralston Ave has units with dishwashers.
