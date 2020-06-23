All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1251 S Hudson Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1251 S Hudson Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:33 AM

1251 S Hudson Avenue

1251 South Hudson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Olympic Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1251 South Hudson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Duplex 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom Remodel with cental Heater and air condition Conveniently located near shopping, grocery, Restaurants, Stores school, and transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1251 S Hudson Avenue have any available units?
1251 S Hudson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1251 S Hudson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1251 S Hudson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1251 S Hudson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1251 S Hudson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1251 S Hudson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1251 S Hudson Avenue offers parking.
Does 1251 S Hudson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1251 S Hudson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1251 S Hudson Avenue have a pool?
No, 1251 S Hudson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1251 S Hudson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1251 S Hudson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1251 S Hudson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1251 S Hudson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1251 S Hudson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1251 S Hudson Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College