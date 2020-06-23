Rent Calculator
1251 S Hudson Avenue
1251 South Hudson Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1251 South Hudson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Duplex 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom Remodel with cental Heater and air condition Conveniently located near shopping, grocery, Restaurants, Stores school, and transportation.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1251 S Hudson Avenue have any available units?
1251 S Hudson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1251 S Hudson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1251 S Hudson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1251 S Hudson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1251 S Hudson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1251 S Hudson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1251 S Hudson Avenue offers parking.
Does 1251 S Hudson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1251 S Hudson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1251 S Hudson Avenue have a pool?
No, 1251 S Hudson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1251 S Hudson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1251 S Hudson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1251 S Hudson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1251 S Hudson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1251 S Hudson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1251 S Hudson Avenue has units with air conditioning.
