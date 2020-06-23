1251 EDRIS Drive

Amenities

Mr. C Residences presents a limited collection of five distinct residences with the luxury hotel amenities & white-glove services perfected by the Cipriani family at Mr. C Beverly Hills. Featuring sleek, contemporary architecture & effortless modern design, Mr. C Residences offers an incomparable lifestyle experience, including daily housekeeping, use of the house car, and personalized concierge services. Five exquisitely crafted residences designed by two modern masters, California architect Ray Kappe and fully furnished by Italian designer Marcello Pozzi, embody the California lifestyle, with glass window walls and open, airy interiors. Multi-level residences feature a chef-caliber gourmet kitchen, two luxurious bedroom suites, seamless indoor/outdoor spaces and sweeping views of Beverly Hills and Los Angeles. Available for short and long term leasing.