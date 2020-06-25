Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1250 Adamite.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1250 Adamite
Last updated June 12 2019 at 11:49 AM
1 of 36
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1250 Adamite
1250 Adamite Ter
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Harbor City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1250 Adamite Ter, Los Angeles, CA 90710
Harbor City
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Presented by Rahul Bhagat 310-753-7016, Realty One Group United
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1250 Adamite have any available units?
1250 Adamite doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1250 Adamite currently offering any rent specials?
1250 Adamite is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 Adamite pet-friendly?
No, 1250 Adamite is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1250 Adamite offer parking?
Yes, 1250 Adamite offers parking.
Does 1250 Adamite have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 Adamite does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 Adamite have a pool?
No, 1250 Adamite does not have a pool.
Does 1250 Adamite have accessible units?
No, 1250 Adamite does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 Adamite have units with dishwashers?
No, 1250 Adamite does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1250 Adamite have units with air conditioning?
No, 1250 Adamite does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91344
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
HOLLYWOOD TOWER
6200 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College