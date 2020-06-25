All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
1250 Adamite
Last updated June 12 2019 at 11:49 AM

1250 Adamite

1250 Adamite Ter · No Longer Available
Location

1250 Adamite Ter, Los Angeles, CA 90710
Harbor City

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Presented by Rahul Bhagat 310-753-7016, Realty One Group United

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 Adamite have any available units?
1250 Adamite doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1250 Adamite currently offering any rent specials?
1250 Adamite is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 Adamite pet-friendly?
No, 1250 Adamite is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1250 Adamite offer parking?
Yes, 1250 Adamite offers parking.
Does 1250 Adamite have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 Adamite does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 Adamite have a pool?
No, 1250 Adamite does not have a pool.
Does 1250 Adamite have accessible units?
No, 1250 Adamite does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 Adamite have units with dishwashers?
No, 1250 Adamite does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1250 Adamite have units with air conditioning?
No, 1250 Adamite does not have units with air conditioning.
