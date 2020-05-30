All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:49 PM

1248 Elden Ave

1248 Elden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1248 Elden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Pico Union

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
coffee bar
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
New building on the southern edge of Korea Town, north of Pico Blvd. and three blocks east of Vermont Ave. Condominium-style apartments. Elevator access, wheelchair accessible, quiet neighborhood, refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, balcony, controlled access building, central air, central heat, washer and dryer in unit, hardwood and carpet floors, two-car tandem garage parking, stainless steel appliances, paid water & trash, prime location near markets, restaurants, coffee shops. Will consider pets, Please call.

(RLNE3403015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

