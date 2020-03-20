1247 West 37th Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90007 Congress North
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Well Located and newly renovated unit close to campus. Every room has a private bathroom and Washer/Dryer is included. Central A/C and Heat. On Call Maintenance. This unit is just steps away from campus and close to groceries and Taco Bell.
Located within the DPS Patrol and Free Lyft Zones.
*Rent is the monthly rental installment amount which is total rent due for the rental period divided by the number of installments within such period. There will be no proration of rent for the first or last month of the term.
California DRE#02092585
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
