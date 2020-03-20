All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1247 West 37th Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1247 West 37th Drive
Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:49 PM

1247 West 37th Drive

1247 West 37th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Congress North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1247 West 37th Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Well Located and newly renovated unit close to campus. Every room has a private bathroom and Washer/Dryer is included. Central A/C and Heat. On Call Maintenance. This unit is just steps away from campus and close to groceries and Taco Bell.

Located within the DPS Patrol and Free Lyft Zones.

*Rent is the monthly rental installment amount which is total rent due for the rental period divided by the number of installments within such period. There will be no proration of rent for the first or last month of the term.

California DRE#02092585

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1247 West 37th Drive have any available units?
1247 West 37th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1247 West 37th Drive have?
Some of 1247 West 37th Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1247 West 37th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1247 West 37th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1247 West 37th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1247 West 37th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1247 West 37th Drive offer parking?
No, 1247 West 37th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1247 West 37th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1247 West 37th Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1247 West 37th Drive have a pool?
No, 1247 West 37th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1247 West 37th Drive have accessible units?
No, 1247 West 37th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1247 West 37th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1247 West 37th Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Boulevard on Wilshire
5353 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Louise Apartments
12449 Louise Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College