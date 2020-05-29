12456 Culver Boulevard - 4

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly carport recently renovated some paid utils range

Unit Amenities range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

1 BEDROOM + 1 BATHROOM in Los Angeles in a prime location. Close to the beach, downtown Culver City, and LAX Airport. Great restaurants and fantastic shopping minutes away, in Marina Del Ray and Playa Vista.



The kitchen has newer appliances (refrigerator & stove,), Upgraded flooring, open master bedroom, and upgraded bathroom.



Utilities included. On-site laundry and parking (with contract and fee) are available. Pet-friendly. No smoking.

Contact us to schedule a showing or any questions.



All Pictures are for marketing purposes, and each unit will and may be different.



E-mail for further information and to schedule a visit.



UNIT FEATURES



Utilities included: Carport, Laundry Room on-site, Pet-Friendly