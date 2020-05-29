All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
12456 Culver Boulevard - 4
12456 Culver Boulevard - 4

12456 Culver Boulevard · (310) 822-7282
Location

12456 Culver Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
1 BEDROOM + 1 BATHROOM in Los Angeles in a prime location. Close to the beach, downtown Culver City, and LAX Airport. Great restaurants and fantastic shopping minutes away, in Marina Del Ray and Playa Vista.

The kitchen has newer appliances (refrigerator & stove,), Upgraded flooring, open master bedroom, and upgraded bathroom.

Utilities included. On-site laundry and parking (with contract and fee) are available. Pet-friendly. No smoking.
Contact us to schedule a showing or any questions.

All Pictures are for marketing purposes, and each unit will and may be different.

E-mail for further information and to schedule a visit.

UNIT FEATURES

Utilities included: Carport, Laundry Room on-site, Pet-Friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12456 Culver Boulevard - 4 have any available units?
12456 Culver Boulevard - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12456 Culver Boulevard - 4 have?
Some of 12456 Culver Boulevard - 4's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12456 Culver Boulevard - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
12456 Culver Boulevard - 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12456 Culver Boulevard - 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12456 Culver Boulevard - 4 is pet friendly.
Does 12456 Culver Boulevard - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 12456 Culver Boulevard - 4 does offer parking.
Does 12456 Culver Boulevard - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12456 Culver Boulevard - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12456 Culver Boulevard - 4 have a pool?
No, 12456 Culver Boulevard - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 12456 Culver Boulevard - 4 have accessible units?
No, 12456 Culver Boulevard - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 12456 Culver Boulevard - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12456 Culver Boulevard - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
