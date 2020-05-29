12456 Culver Boulevard - 4

Amenities
1 BEDROOM + 1 BATHROOM in Los Angeles in a prime location. Close to the beach, downtown Culver City, and LAX Airport. Great restaurants and fantastic shopping minutes away, in Marina Del Ray and Playa Vista.
The kitchen has newer appliances (refrigerator & stove,), Upgraded flooring, open master bedroom, and upgraded bathroom.
Utilities included. On-site laundry and parking (with contract and fee) are available. Pet-friendly. No smoking.
Contact us to schedule a showing or any questions.
All Pictures are for marketing purposes, and each unit will and may be different.
E-mail for further information and to schedule a visit.
UNIT FEATURES
Utilities included: Carport, Laundry Room on-site, Pet-Friendly