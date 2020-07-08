Rent Calculator
12432 W SUNSET
Last updated May 19 2020 at 7:24 AM
12432 W SUNSET
12432 Sunset Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
12432 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12432 W SUNSET have any available units?
12432 W SUNSET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 12432 W SUNSET currently offering any rent specials?
12432 W SUNSET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12432 W SUNSET pet-friendly?
No, 12432 W SUNSET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 12432 W SUNSET offer parking?
Yes, 12432 W SUNSET offers parking.
Does 12432 W SUNSET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12432 W SUNSET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12432 W SUNSET have a pool?
No, 12432 W SUNSET does not have a pool.
Does 12432 W SUNSET have accessible units?
No, 12432 W SUNSET does not have accessible units.
Does 12432 W SUNSET have units with dishwashers?
No, 12432 W SUNSET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12432 W SUNSET have units with air conditioning?
No, 12432 W SUNSET does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
