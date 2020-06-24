All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1243 South Curson Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1243 South Curson Avenue

1243 South Curson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1243 South Curson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 Bedroom House in Miracle Mile
1243 S Curson Ave e 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1850 sq ft plus finished garage. Unfurnished. should see this well maintained gem! Located in the Wilshire Vista neighborhood of Miracle Mile, one block away from restaurants and coffee shops. Minutes from the grove, LACMA, 10 freeway. Original hardwoods, cathedral ceilings, his and hers closets in master bedroom. Stainless fridge, dishwasher, and stove in nice sized kitchen. Central air and heat. Backyard oasis with lemon, orange, and peach trees, charming pergola, fountain, and hammock. Great for entertaining. Finished garage perfect for home business or man cave. All... pets welcome, weekly gardener included, one year lease minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1243 South Curson Avenue have any available units?
1243 South Curson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1243 South Curson Avenue have?
Some of 1243 South Curson Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1243 South Curson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1243 South Curson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1243 South Curson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1243 South Curson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1243 South Curson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1243 South Curson Avenue offers parking.
Does 1243 South Curson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1243 South Curson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1243 South Curson Avenue have a pool?
No, 1243 South Curson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1243 South Curson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1243 South Curson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1243 South Curson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1243 South Curson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
