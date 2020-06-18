All apartments in Los Angeles
12425 Sylvan St

12425 Sylvan Street · No Longer Available
Location

12425 Sylvan Street, Los Angeles, CA 91606
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
LOVELY HOUSE - Property Id: 108561

Lovely one story house in great pocket of North Hollywood open floor plan with large living room, hardwood floor thru out, separete dinning, kitchen with lots of cabinets, granite counter, Bosch dishwasher, 36" stove with built in grill, large bath with spa tub, 1/2 bath with washer dryer hookups, LED recessed lighting, central a/c heat, alarm ready,gated yard, close to school .
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108561
Property Id 108561

(RLNE4789125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12425 Sylvan St have any available units?
12425 Sylvan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12425 Sylvan St have?
Some of 12425 Sylvan St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12425 Sylvan St currently offering any rent specials?
12425 Sylvan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12425 Sylvan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12425 Sylvan St is pet friendly.
Does 12425 Sylvan St offer parking?
No, 12425 Sylvan St does not offer parking.
Does 12425 Sylvan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12425 Sylvan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12425 Sylvan St have a pool?
No, 12425 Sylvan St does not have a pool.
Does 12425 Sylvan St have accessible units?
No, 12425 Sylvan St does not have accessible units.
Does 12425 Sylvan St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12425 Sylvan St has units with dishwashers.
