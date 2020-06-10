All apartments in Los Angeles
12420 Woodgreen Street

12420 Woodgreen Street · (714) 628-6269
Location

12420 Woodgreen Street, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
online portal
Call or text Emily Rizvi to schedule an appointment at 714-628-6269 You will love this apartment! Fully updated split layout 2nd floor apartment in small 16 unit building. Apartment #202

Features include:
New Wood look floors throughout!
New stainless steel dishwasher, stove and built-in microwave included!
Mirrored bedroom closet doors!
Satin nickle fixtures!
New Light fixtures!
Modern grey paint colors in unit!
Fire Place in living room!
Separate locked storage space included!
2 Full bathrooms!
Central heat and a/c!

Building Features:
On-site laundry room!
On-site manager!
Online rent payments!
Online maintenance requests!
Online communication with manager!
Gated Community!
Covered/gated parking!
Intercom!

Close to freeways, shopping centers and schools!
Close to UCLA, LMU and community colleges!

Check-out our online ratings:

Currently renting for $2,995.00 with a $1000.00 deposit!
Call or text to ask any questions and arrange for a tour: Emily 12420 Woodgreen Street, Los Angeles CA 90066
*Photos in ad are of another apartment in the same building

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=13358525

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5803980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

