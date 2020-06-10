Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking online portal

Call or text Emily Rizvi to schedule an appointment at 714-628-6269 You will love this apartment! Fully updated split layout 2nd floor apartment in small 16 unit building. Apartment #202



Features include:

New Wood look floors throughout!

New stainless steel dishwasher, stove and built-in microwave included!

Mirrored bedroom closet doors!

Satin nickle fixtures!

New Light fixtures!

Modern grey paint colors in unit!

Fire Place in living room!

Separate locked storage space included!

2 Full bathrooms!

Central heat and a/c!



Building Features:

On-site laundry room!

On-site manager!

Online rent payments!

Online maintenance requests!

Online communication with manager!

Gated Community!

Covered/gated parking!

Intercom!



Close to freeways, shopping centers and schools!

Close to UCLA, LMU and community colleges!



Currently renting for $2,995.00 with a $1000.00 deposit!

Call or text to ask any questions and arrange for a tour: Emily 12420 Woodgreen Street, Los Angeles CA 90066

*Photos in ad are of another apartment in the same building



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=13358525



No Pets Allowed



