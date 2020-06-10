Amenities
Call or text Emily Rizvi to schedule an appointment at 714-628-6269 You will love this apartment! Fully updated split layout 2nd floor apartment in small 16 unit building. Apartment #202
Features include:
New Wood look floors throughout!
New stainless steel dishwasher, stove and built-in microwave included!
Mirrored bedroom closet doors!
Satin nickle fixtures!
New Light fixtures!
Modern grey paint colors in unit!
Fire Place in living room!
Separate locked storage space included!
2 Full bathrooms!
Central heat and a/c!
Building Features:
On-site laundry room!
On-site manager!
Online rent payments!
Online maintenance requests!
Online communication with manager!
Gated Community!
Covered/gated parking!
Intercom!
Close to freeways, shopping centers and schools!
Close to UCLA, LMU and community colleges!
Check-out our online ratings:
Currently renting for $2,995.00 with a $1000.00 deposit!
Call or text to ask any questions and arrange for a tour: Emily 12420 Woodgreen Street, Los Angeles CA 90066
*Photos in ad are of another apartment in the same building
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=13358525
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5803980)