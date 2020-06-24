All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1242 South OGDEN Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1242 South OGDEN Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1242 South OGDEN Drive

1242 South Ogden Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1242 South Ogden Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 Bath unit on a quiet lined street. Hardwood floors throughout the unit, nice size kitchen and living area with 2 big bedrooms. Brand new washer/dryer inside the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1242 South OGDEN Drive have any available units?
1242 South OGDEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1242 South OGDEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1242 South OGDEN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1242 South OGDEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1242 South OGDEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1242 South OGDEN Drive offer parking?
No, 1242 South OGDEN Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1242 South OGDEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1242 South OGDEN Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1242 South OGDEN Drive have a pool?
No, 1242 South OGDEN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1242 South OGDEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 1242 South OGDEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1242 South OGDEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1242 South OGDEN Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1242 South OGDEN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1242 South OGDEN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College