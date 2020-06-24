Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1242 South OGDEN Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1242 South OGDEN Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1242 South OGDEN Drive
1242 South Ogden Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1242 South Ogden Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid-Wilshire
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 Bath unit on a quiet lined street. Hardwood floors throughout the unit, nice size kitchen and living area with 2 big bedrooms. Brand new washer/dryer inside the unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1242 South OGDEN Drive have any available units?
1242 South OGDEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1242 South OGDEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1242 South OGDEN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1242 South OGDEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1242 South OGDEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1242 South OGDEN Drive offer parking?
No, 1242 South OGDEN Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1242 South OGDEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1242 South OGDEN Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1242 South OGDEN Drive have a pool?
No, 1242 South OGDEN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1242 South OGDEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 1242 South OGDEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1242 South OGDEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1242 South OGDEN Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1242 South OGDEN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1242 South OGDEN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College