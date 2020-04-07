All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1241 Tamarind Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1241 Tamarind Ave
Last updated April 4 2019 at 9:44 AM

1241 Tamarind Ave

1241 Tamarind Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1241 Tamarind Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This apartment is beautiful and very spacious (must see!!!), 1 bed 1 bath, located in hollywood!!!
The apartment features a bright atmosphere, elegant counter-tops, home warming bath tiles and wood flooring throughout the apartment.
Additionally, this unit receives lot's of natural light and the complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.

Apartment features:
*large living-room/dinning room*
*stainless steel appliances*
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*microwave*
*elegant counter-tops*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*freshly painted*
*modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*
*wood flooring*
*lots of natural light*
*home warming bath tiles*
*spot lights in living room*
*ac in unit*

building complex features:
*common area for tenants use*
*laundry on site*

utilities:
water and trash included!!!

Parking:
yes

this apartment is located close to the 101, 5 and 110 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, west Hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, Sunset Blvd)

MONTHLY RENT $1,795.00, DEPOSIT $1,795.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease

please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278

(RLNE4796284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1241 Tamarind Ave have any available units?
1241 Tamarind Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1241 Tamarind Ave have?
Some of 1241 Tamarind Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1241 Tamarind Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1241 Tamarind Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1241 Tamarind Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1241 Tamarind Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1241 Tamarind Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1241 Tamarind Ave offers parking.
Does 1241 Tamarind Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1241 Tamarind Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1241 Tamarind Ave have a pool?
No, 1241 Tamarind Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1241 Tamarind Ave have accessible units?
No, 1241 Tamarind Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1241 Tamarind Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1241 Tamarind Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College