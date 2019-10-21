1241 Tamarind Ave

Amenities

This apartment is beautiful and very spacious (must see!!!), 1 bed 1 bath, located in hollywood!!!

The apartment features a bright atmosphere, elegant counter-tops, home warming bath tiles and wood flooring throughout the apartment.

Additionally, this unit receives lot's of natural light and the complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.



Apartment features:

*large living-room/dinning room*

*stainless steel appliances*

*stove/oven*

*refrigerator*

*microwave*

*elegant counter-tops*

*lots of kitchen cabinet space*

*freshly painted*

*modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*

*wood flooring*

*lots of natural light*

*home warming bath tiles*

*spot lights in living room*

*ac in unit*



building complex features:

*common area for tenants use*

*laundry on site*



utilities:

water and trash included!!!



Parking:

yes



this apartment is located close to the 101, 5 and 110 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.

(Located near Los Angeles, west Hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, Sunset Blvd)



MONTHLY RENT $1,795.00, DEPOSIT $1,795.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00

12 month lease



please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278



