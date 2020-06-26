All apartments in Los Angeles
1239 S. Crescent Heights Blvd

1239 South Crescent Heights Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1239 South Crescent Heights Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Gorgeous Apartment, Washer Dryer, Wood Flr - Property Id: 131078

1239 S. Crescent Heights Blvd Los Angeles CA 90035 (Near Pico )

Gorgeous 4 unit Building
UNFURNISHED Bright Spacious Rear Upper 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment for lease
12 months lease required
Wood Floor Throughout
Washer Dryer in unit
Fridge, Gas Stove, Dishwasher
High Ceilings
1 Car Garage Parking
Water and Trash included
will consider one small pet with additional deposit
Security deposit $3195 on approved credit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/131078
Property Id 131078

(RLNE4963407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1239 S. Crescent Heights Blvd have any available units?
1239 S. Crescent Heights Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1239 S. Crescent Heights Blvd have?
Some of 1239 S. Crescent Heights Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1239 S. Crescent Heights Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1239 S. Crescent Heights Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1239 S. Crescent Heights Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1239 S. Crescent Heights Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1239 S. Crescent Heights Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1239 S. Crescent Heights Blvd offers parking.
Does 1239 S. Crescent Heights Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1239 S. Crescent Heights Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1239 S. Crescent Heights Blvd have a pool?
No, 1239 S. Crescent Heights Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1239 S. Crescent Heights Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1239 S. Crescent Heights Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1239 S. Crescent Heights Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1239 S. Crescent Heights Blvd has units with dishwashers.
