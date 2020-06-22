1238 S Bonnie Brae St

Amenities

Single room ( 4 rooms total) with walk in closet and bathroom (inside a House) IN DTLA. - 2 rooms are still available ( all applicants are required to physically visit the property prior to renting)! These are "rooms" for rent only. Each "room" has a walk in bathroom and closet, and the kitchenette (rendering subject to change), laundry facility and lounge areas are shared.



Stop by any Saturday at 11AM or Wed at 11AM sharp (there are no other times, sorry) to see the rooms (super enhanced rooms/suites) and have your questions answered. Please confirm units are available before stopping by.



The kitchenette will have a refrigerator, microwave, toaster, convection countertop oven, and induction cooktop - will also include table with chairs. Please note the cabinetry and sink should be installed by July and each room will come with a mini fridge.



The rooms/suites are located inside one large single-family residential home in a newly rebuilt Arts-and-Crafts Tudor-style structure about 4,000 square feet total, in the lively "Pico-Union District," walking distance to downtown Los Angeles with rare skyline views flanked by Koreatown and Westlake easy access to transportation.



The property is a multi-level boarding house originally built in 1905 with separate rental suites and common areas. (NOTE: These suites are independent and are accessible from the separate exterior side entrance only).This charming property has many benefits and features amenities usually found in larger apartment complex.



The exclusive shared lounging facility that offers rare unique One-Of-A-Kind city and skyline views, a sizeable quiet lounge reading/study/sitting area which also includes access to a great balcony views, a soundproof area for use as a music or quiet reading area, kitchenette, p-card washer/dryer, and more. Enjoy living in this bed-&-breakfast style residence!



Located just minutes from downtown (and LA Live and nightlife), and walking distance to, markets and bakeries-this property and its location (about a 20 minute walk or quick bus or bike ride to downtown) is hard to beat. Ideal location for those seeking close proximity to downtown or graduate students for easy and fast access to colleges such as USC, UCLA, Loyola Law School and a variety of vocational educational and medical facilities.



Have a car? There is up to 4 car parking total in the driveway and street parking where available. In addition, the property is located near a large parking area (Terrace Park area) which is perfect for visitors and guests. No additional storage is available.



All utilities are included (water, trash, recycle, electric, gas, etc) and all rooms are tv/cable/internet ready and local cable companies are available (tenant cost) with various local commercial companies.



No Pets! No Smoking!



The renderings in the photos are not to scale and measurements are deemed accurate but are not guaranteed!



Rental suite/ room 2 (with balcony) $1,145/Month: Approx 17 feet x 17 feet (I tub plus additional shower, with 2 sinks in bathroom); closet is approx 4ft x 7ft



(RSERVED) Rental suite/ room 3 is (faces front of the house) $1,095/Month: Approx 15 feet x 15 feet (3/4 bath); closet is approx 5ft x 6ft



(RENTED) Rental suite/ room 4 is $945/Month: Approx 10 feet x 12 feet (3/4 bath); closet is approx 2ft x 6ft



Rental suite/ room 5 is $1,045/Month: Approx 13 feet x 19 feet (3/4 bath); closet is approx 5ft x 6ft



One year lease only! You must be present to rent! At least 3 times income and 5 times savings with at least 675 credit score is preferred. Also, proof of income (6 month min. established employment), checking/savings will be required. No vouchers. Each tenant will be required to pay $39 credit check, eviction and background check before being accepted. There will be a $3 monthly fee for the tenants for Erent automatic rental payments



All applicants must view the property before completing any applications and signing any leases...No exceptions!



Prelimanary application: complete, sign, email page 1 and 2 to: burt@drpropmgt.com



https://www.dropbox.com/sh/cve4e686ylpuxj8/AAA3fc1Zuq137_39UK8UO1Wqa?dl=0



No Pets Allowed



