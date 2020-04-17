Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1237 Stonewood Court
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:56 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1237 Stonewood Court
1237 Stonewood Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Los Angeles
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location
1237 Stonewood Court, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro
Amenities
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
NICE PARK LIKE SETTING. BRIGHT AND AIRY POOL SIDE LOCATION. TWO MASTER SUITES EACH WITH OWN BATHS PLUS POWDER ROOM ON FIRST LEVEL.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1237 Stonewood Court have any available units?
1237 Stonewood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1237 Stonewood Court currently offering any rent specials?
1237 Stonewood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1237 Stonewood Court pet-friendly?
No, 1237 Stonewood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1237 Stonewood Court offer parking?
Yes, 1237 Stonewood Court offers parking.
Does 1237 Stonewood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1237 Stonewood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1237 Stonewood Court have a pool?
Yes, 1237 Stonewood Court has a pool.
Does 1237 Stonewood Court have accessible units?
No, 1237 Stonewood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1237 Stonewood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1237 Stonewood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1237 Stonewood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1237 Stonewood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
