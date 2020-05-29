All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 22 2020 at 12:50 AM

1237 S HOLT

1237 South Holt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1237 South Holt Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Brand new stunning apartments finished to the most incredible standard. High ceilings and hardwood floors, custom built kitchens that include quartz counter tops and high-end stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms are all finished with Italian tiles and luxury fittings that add style and comfort to these beautiful bright and spacious homes. The bedrooms are all large with fitted closets and walk-in dressing areas to the master bedrooms. No expense has been spared on producing this amazing building including the latest in lighting design, central ac, heating, security and all the features you would expect in this wonderful new development. Every apartment has good size balconies and the lower floor homes have very large private patios, ideal for outdoor entertaining. Amenities include a fully fitted Gym with the latest exercise equipment and a secure underground garage with elevator access to the building for residents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1237 S HOLT have any available units?
1237 S HOLT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1237 S HOLT have?
Some of 1237 S HOLT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1237 S HOLT currently offering any rent specials?
1237 S HOLT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1237 S HOLT pet-friendly?
No, 1237 S HOLT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1237 S HOLT offer parking?
Yes, 1237 S HOLT offers parking.
Does 1237 S HOLT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1237 S HOLT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1237 S HOLT have a pool?
No, 1237 S HOLT does not have a pool.
Does 1237 S HOLT have accessible units?
No, 1237 S HOLT does not have accessible units.
Does 1237 S HOLT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1237 S HOLT has units with dishwashers.

