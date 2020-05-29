1237 S HOLT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage

Brand new stunning apartments finished to the most incredible standard. High ceilings and hardwood floors, custom built kitchens that include quartz counter tops and high-end stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms are all finished with Italian tiles and luxury fittings that add style and comfort to these beautiful bright and spacious homes. The bedrooms are all large with fitted closets and walk-in dressing areas to the master bedrooms. No expense has been spared on producing this amazing building including the latest in lighting design, central ac, heating, security and all the features you would expect in this wonderful new development. Every apartment has good size balconies and the lower floor homes have very large private patios, ideal for outdoor entertaining. Amenities include a fully fitted Gym with the latest exercise equipment and a secure underground garage with elevator access to the building for residents.